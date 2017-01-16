Aaron Rodgers’ Dad Discusses Rift With NFL Star Son, Jordan Rodgers’ Brother

Aaron Rodgers‘ dad calls his family’s relationship with the NFL star “complicated.”

Ed Rodgers opens up about his family in a new interview published on Sunday, Jan. 15, Us Weekly reports.

“It’s complicated,” Ed told the New York Times for a profile of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33. “We’re all hoping for the best.”

According to a November 2016 report, Aaron hasn’t spoken to his family since the end of 2014. The father-of-three said he is not sure what caused the rift. “It’s hard to tell sometimes,” Ed said. “Fame can change you.”

The family rift became public when Aaron’s younger brother Jordan, 28, mentioned his strained relationship with the quarterback on the Bachelorette.

Fans have speculated that Aaron’s actress girlfriend, Olivia Munn, is responsible for the tension within the family. “The family says Aaron stopped talking to them,” an insider said. “While Aaron says they don’t talk because his family doesn’t like Olivia.”

A source close Munn told Us Weekly, “Aaron makes his own decisions and wouldn’t be swayed by Olivia.”

Aaron did not want to air his family’s dirty laundry in the Times interview. “I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly,” he said.

