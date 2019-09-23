Aaron Carter’s Sister Angel Takes Action Against Him

Just days after Aaron Carter‘s brother Nick Carter filed for a restraining order against him, the “I Want Candy” singer’s twin sister, Angel Carter, has done the same. According to TMZ, Angel filed documents for a domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 20, citing a concerning Sept. 5 phone call in which he allegedly made a threat against her life.

“I have people that would come and harm you,” Carter said during the phone call, Angel alleges in the documents.

During a separate conversation the month prior, Angel alleged that her brother admitted to torturing a turtle by lighting it on fire when he was just a child. Carter reportedly told her that he felt “no emotion” over the killing.

Angel added that she fears for her life, as well as the lives of her husband and their child, given Carter’s own threats and the fact that he “has been brandishing his firearms on social media.”

Shortly after the filing, a judge granted Angel a temporary restraining order against her brother, which requires that Carter remain at least 100 yards from Angel and her family. The order also forbids Carter from making any social media posts about Angel and her family that include threats or brandishing of weapons.

Prior to the Sept. 5 call cited in Angel’s filing, she had another alarming encounter with her brother. In an Aug. 7 FaceTime call, Carter reportedly told Angel that he “was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar 2 years ago” and that he has “thoughts of killing babies.” Expanding on that statement, Carter reportedly confessed that he thinks “about killing Lauren Kitt,” his sister-in-law and Nick’s pregnant wife.

That FaceTime call is what reportedly prompted Nick to file a restraining order against his brother. Confirming the news on social media, Nick said that he had been left with no other option.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he wrote in part. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Carter has since reportedly surrendered two of his rifles to authorities in a show of “good faith.” He has also responded to the accusations and restraining orders by accusing his brother of abuse.