Aaron Carter Was Reportedly Working on TV Show Ahead of His Death

Aaron Carter was reportedly working on a TV show, ahead of his death, according to a new report. TMZ states that the singer had been part of filming the pilot for Group, and a prospective new sitcom that follows group therapy patients who are seeking help for mental health. Brian Farmer, the show's writer and director, has revealed that he received the blessing of Carter's family to finish his work on the show in memory of the late star.

TMZ adds that Farmer spoke highly of his work with Carter, saying that the late musician was a pleasure to be around, and that working on the show was healthy for him as it gave Carter a goal to focus on. At this time, Group is in post-production, but Farmer will soon be shopping it to streaming services and TV networks. Additional stars of the show include Samm Levine (Freaks and Geeks), Anne Judson-Yager (Bring It On Again), Mike Starr (Dumb and Dumber), and Olive Chiacchia, who plays Carter's love interest. Notably, Chiacchia took to Instagram to mourn the singer, following his death, sharing photos and writing a lengthy memorial.

"Aaron, this isn't how or why I wanted to post these photos," Chiacchia wrote. "I was waiting until the release of the pilot. I had the pleasure of playing your love interest in Group, and you were truly the most loving, professional, kind and talented performer I've worked with. I wish the world saw you the way I do, and saw your side of the story."

The actress continued, "Everyone knew your struggles, so I share this story in hopes that you will be remembered for your heart and your light. My heart goes out to your family, loved ones, Melanie, and your son." Chiacchia ended her memorial by writing "Until I see you on the other side" and then referring to her late friend as "bananerman," an apparent nickname she had for Carter. She concluded the post with "Rest In Peace."

TMZ was the first to report Carter's death over the weekend, though, at the time, the local sheriff's office only confirmed that an individual had been found and pronounced dead. The authorities had not yet shared the identity of the deceased. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5.

The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday but Carter's cause of death currently remains undetermined. Deadline reports that "additional tests and studies have been requested and the official cause of death will be made once the results are in."