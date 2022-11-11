Aaron Carter Pulled Over by Police Days Before Untimely Death

Aaron Carter was pulled over by police and charged with a DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin. The singer was later cleared, only days before his death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.

Martin, 35, was driving behind Carter in her white Range Rover at the time. That night, Carter shared a Facebook post from AV Scanner News saying she had called the police on him. The post read: "Infamous Antelope Valley resident, Aaron Carter had another brush with law enforcement today. At approximately 10:45 am a 911 call was made by Carter's 'girlfriend' that he may be driving intoxicated. Carter's 'girlfriend' was driving a white Range Rover while following the pop star who was driving an RV."

Damn… RIP @aaroncarter. Always had a good time sparring in the ring with you. Rolled with every shot and gave em right back… Hope you’ve finally found peace brother. #GoneTooSoon #aaroncarter pic.twitter.com/XhdREd4tdP — Lord Trivia || Freckle Trivia (@LordTrivia) November 5, 2022

"Deputies responded to the area and eventually conducted a traffic stop of the RV driven by Carter on the 43600 block of Elena Street in Lancaster. Deputies on scene did request a sergeant for a 'high profile person' DUI investigation. Once completed, the investigation determined Carter was not driving impaired, and he was free to leave. However, Carter did lock his keys in the RV and had to access the vehicle through a roof hatch." The post was shared by Carter with the caption, "It's a good day."

Fans of Carter called the police last month to ask officers to check on him because they were concerned about the singer. According to TMZ, fans requested a welfare check after they thought the star might be doing drugs off-camera while streaming a live chat. The screen went black during the online conversation, and some fans thought they could hear spraying and inhaling in the background. In the past, the singer has admitted to being addicted to huffing. Inhaling (or huffing) fumes from household products such as glue, cleaning products, or paint produce a similar high to alcohol.

When police and fire rescue responded to Carter's Lancaster, California, home, the singer didn't answer the door at first. Still, when investigators made contact, the singer said he had been sleeping. There was no evidence of drugs or suicide attempts found at the home. According to the artist, who previously admitted to suffering from schizophrenia, multiple personality disorder, and anxiety, he sprayed air freshener and claimed to be 'the troll hunter'. "I'm tired of people coming after me, so I trolled everybody," he told TMZ.

Several days earlier, the singer had threatened to sue his on-and-off girlfriend Martin, who once accused him of domestic abuse but later recanted. They have both lost custody of their son, Prince, who his maternal grandmother is raising. He claimed to have voluntarily entered a month-long outpatient program at Lionrock Recovery to regain custody of his son. He explained to The US Sun, "It's an abstinence program and I work with an individual counselor. I do group therapy, parenting classes, domestic violence classes, I got myself certified in CPR, just a lot of different things," he continued," It's new being a parent but it's actually become really fun and exciting and given me a new chapter of my life. It's been amazing."