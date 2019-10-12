Aaron Carter Reportedly Loses It at ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Premiere

Aaron Carter had at least one angry outburst on Friday at the premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. Carter is on the show working on his relationship with his mother this season, but footage from the scene shows that he had some issues to work out independently as well.

Carter has been lashing out in many directions recently, but particularly at the media. It looks like that is not changing, as Carter had a tantrum on the red carpet outside of the Marriage Boot Camp premiere party. In a clip published by TMZ, Carter can be seen brandishing both middle fingers at reporters on the scene.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carter held both of his extended middle fingers up over his face in front of the press line, obscuring his new face tattoo. He even put them on his lips suggestively, smiling at the reporters.

See the video here.

“No, no, keep it real,” a reporter said off camera.

“You don’t tell me what to do!” Carter replied. “I tell you guys what to do.”

The premiere party was at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, where Carter and some co-stars watched the first episode. It was unclear what Carter was responding to with his outcry, but it was clear that he was as contentious with the press as ever. Carter has spoken out against paparazzi and celebrity news media on Twitter recently.

Carter has not addressed reports on his outrage in the press line yet, though he has been outspoken on social media. In tweets before the premiere, he wrote that he “can’t stand being in Hollywood,” and threatened not to show up to the event at all.

“Everybody’s got something to say. With their eyes,” he wrote. “[I don’t know] if I can show up tonight. Sorry.”

“All these fake a— people wanna act hard but they won’t step up to me and say S— probably born in Beverly Hills,” he added later.

Carter is no less sporadic in real life, as fans learned in the season premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. The singer kicked the season off with a blowout fight with his mother on screen.

“You were a severe alcoholic, with partying, f—ing multiple dudes all the time,” he said in the dramatic scene. “You were a terrible mother at the end after the divorce.”

Carter’s anger slowly turned inward throughout the episode, until he soon revealed that he blames himself for his parents’ divorce, his father’s passing and his estrangement from his brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter.

“It was all my fault,” he went on not long after. “I’m a crackhead, I’m a meth-head, I’m no Justin Bieber.”

“In his heart he feels like he could’ve done something more,” his mother Jane added.



Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.