Aaron Carter’s Most Recent Tweets Have the Internet Concerned

Aaron Carter is currently in a rehab facility trying to work past his issues with drugs, but his fans are still worried about his health.

At the end of September, the 29-year-old shared a handful of final tweets before swearing off social media until next year. Since that time, a number of his fans have penned well-wishes for the singer as well as expressing their concern.

“My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself. I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of ‘I Want Candy.’ 4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE,” Carter tweeted.

“I’ll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE. Most importantly, my stressors haven’t subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it,” Carter added.

The internet immediately reacted to Carter’s message.

Proud of you for taking the initiative to put yourself and your health first. It takes a lot of courage to ask for help and follow through! — Crystal Noel 🎃🍭👻 (@CrystalNoel) September 23, 2017

Some Fans Think Carter Isn’t Ready to Change

After Carter penned his series of tweets about going to rehab, his rep, Steve Honig, addressed the news in a statement.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Honig’s statement read.

“He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

For some fans, they weren’t convinced that Carter was truly ready to make life changes.

I would love to believe you, but you have said goodbye to many times. You will be back on here in a few hours and the drama will continue. — eric nevils (@ericyogibear) September 23, 2017

Carter’s Support System

While Carter has insisted that he is the only one with the power to make changes in his life, several members of his family and friends have reached out to him in support.

The “Sooner or Later” hitmaker may not be in touch with his Backstreet Boys brother, Nick Carter, but he will reportedly be hearing from another member of the boy band, AJ McLean.

McLean spoke to TMZ recently saying that he’ll be reaching out to Carter right away because he’s concerned and wants to talk some sense into him.

According to McLean, Carter is like a little brother and he understands what he’s going through as he has been open about having been through the experience three different times himself.

In addition to his friends and family, some of Carter’s fans have tried to express that he is not alone in this journey.

Stay positive Aaron. Believe me when I say you have people that care about you more than you think. You can get better, keep your head up ? — Chara Brooks (@Chizzara) September 23, 2017

Sending you love today. You are not alone! ? — Lauren Hart (@laurensophia23) September 23, 2017

Carter’s Tumultuous Summer

Towards the end of September, police were called to Carter’s Florida home for a wellness check. A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson told E! News that no one was in “need of assistance” and “everything was fine.”

This was the last reported run-in with the police that Carter had before entering rehab. However, this was one of several moments that made headlines news over the course of the summer.

In July, the former child star was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession. Soon after, he revealed on Twitter that he is bisexual. The following day, he and his girlfriend, Madison Park, broke up.

Then, Carter was involved in a “terrible” accident in which his car was totaled.

Just this past month, an anonymous caller reported a suicide threat coming from Carter. He reportedly told a friend he was going to kill himself.

Fortunately, Carter has decided to get help and his fans couldn’t be more excited that he is doing so.

You got this Aaron we all will wait and see the new Aaron carter . You put you first always !! God bless and do what you have too !! — lisa plott (@LisaPlott) September 24, 2017