Aaron Carter Denies ‘Flipping’ Rescue Dog for Cash After Lisa Vanderpump Chimes in

Aaron Carter is setting the record straight. After facing allegations that he adopts dogs only to resell them to new pet owners for a profit, the singer took to Twitter on Sunday to deny the claims, which reached a crux after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, who became estranged from the show following the PuppyGate drama, weighed in.

Responding to the original post, Carter assured fans that “I still have this handsome pup,” writing that “I think what I said was taken out of context. It is amazing how much love and laughter our pets bring into our lives. It would Never be a quick money grab. Always about the animal and their well being.”

Continuing to deny the accusations, Carter shared several more tweets addressing the allegations.

“I think it’s [appalling] that I actually even have to explain myself I’ve rescued many dogs & found many dogs homes,” he wrote. “what I said in my Instagram live video was a joke. Find one dog that I adopted and sold for money, be my guest. WONT HAPPEN. I’m a good person and i deserve respect.”

“And with all due respect I own a home I make over $3 million a year I don’t need to sell a dog for money so have some respect and don’t try to slander my name because I will defend myself and I will take legal action,” he threatened in a second tweet. “DONT TRY IT. So back the f– off.”

“People & media literally do not stop trying to use my name in a negative context for Clickbait and that is going to change you will know me as the musician and the amazing artist and philanthropist and human being that I am,” he concluded.

The controversy surrounding Carter was sparked over the weekend after the singer adopted an English bulldog named Mighty from the Lancaster Animal Care Center in California, which shared a photo of Carter and his new pup to their Instagram account.

Shortly after adopting Mighty, Carter took to Instagram Live to show off the new addition to his family, sparking concern after he claimed, “This is my new buddy. So by the way, if I can’t keep him, I am going to be listing him. He’s 10 months old, and he’s running for $3,5000.”

Addressing the statement and fan outcry, the Lancaster Animal Care Center confirmed that they “are working on this situation.”