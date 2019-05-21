Aaron Carter Claims Having Encounter With Michael Jackson That Was ‘a Little Bit Inappropriate’

Aaron Carter discussed an alleged encounter with the late Michael Jackson that he called “a little bit inappropriate.”

Carter briefly talked about Jackson in a clip from Marriage Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition published by E! News.

“Michael was a really good guy as far as I know, really good guy,” the singer, 31, said. “He never really, like, he never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.”

Carter did not make any further comments on the situation.

Previously, Carter criticized Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two men who came forward to accuse Jackson of sexually abusing them when they were children in the four-hour long HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

In March, Carter did an interview with TMZ, in which he said Robson and Safechuck were “stomping on an icon and a legend’s grave.” Carter wondered why the two did not come forward before Jackson’s death in 2009.

Carter also told TMZ Jackson was “gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing” in his own experience. He also admitted to hanging out with Jackson and staying at Jackson’s home and bedroom when he was 15 years old.

In another TMZ interview in April, Carter was a little calmer, and vowed to give details of his own experiences with Jackson eventually.

“I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I’m going to be talking about that in the future,” Carter said, claiming he was working on a book about his life and plans to include his interactions with Jackson.

The Jackson family and estate have long denied the allegations outlined in Leaving Neverland. In February, the estate filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO. The estate accused the network of breaching an agreement to not make any disparaging remarks about Jackson in order to air Jackson’s 1992 concert film.

“HBO breached its agreement not to disparage Michael Jackson by producing and selling to the public a one-sided marathon of unvetted propaganda to shamelessly exploit an innocent man no longer here to defend himself,” the estate alleged. “HBO could have and should have ensured that Leaving Neverland was properly sourced, fact-checked and a fair and balanced representation. Instead they chose to fund and produce a film where they knew the two subjects had for many years testified under oath and told family, friends and law enforcement that Mr. Jackson did nothing inappropriate to either of them.”

