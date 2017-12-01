Aaron Carter Charged With Several Misdemeanors in DUI Case

Aaron Carter will be heading to court soon now that he’s facing charges from his DUI arrest this past July.

The pop singer, who was just released from rehab earlier this week is facing multiple charges filed against him by prosecutors in Habersham County, Georgia, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told the site that a DUI refusal charge was filed earlier this month, as well as charges for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

The offences are misdemeanors.

Carter was arrested in Cornelia, Georgia in July. He was reportedly driving erratically and police said his eyes were blood-shot and watery. He failed a sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer or blood test. e was released after posting $4,610 bail, notes E! News.

Since then, the 29-year-old has struggled with drug use, spending two months in rehab before he was released this week. He also had body image struggles and proudly showed off a 46-pound weight gain earlier this month.

Carter has been trying to put this difficult year behind him to focus on new music. His most recent Instagram post from Wednesday shows him working on his laptop with the caption, “focused.” Before that, he posted photos of himself working with a charity to provide meals for those with serious illnesses.

