Aaron Carter Accuses Brother Nick of Abuse, Alleges He Was Raped by Sister

Aaron Carter is continuing to speak out after his brother Nick Carter filed a restraining order against him. The ongoing drama between the brothers took a dark turn on Thursday when Carter, in a series of tweets, alleged that Nick abused him. He also made allegations against his late sister, Leslie Carter, who suffered from bipolar disorder, and stating that she raped him when she wasn’t on her medication.

“It runs in the family. I never wanted to tell anyone this. But I have too,” Carter tweeted during the early morning hours. “My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old….”

“I have spent the last 15 years of my life going to therapy for abuse & rape, I’ve been through many different treatments, I have finally found the right treatment. I have had my ups and downs, I continue to work on my mental health and i will soon not have to take anything,” he continued, going on to deny that he has been diagnosed with any mental health disorders.

“I went through extensive therapy and treatments and I have NEVER BEEN DIAGNOSED BI POLAR OR SCHIZOPHRENIC,” he wrote.

The “I Want Candy” singer then went on to reveal that his sister sexually abused him between the ages of 10 and 13, also accusing his brother of abuse.

“My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old,” he wrote. “And my brother absused me my whole life.”

Carter concluded by saying that he feels “cleansed all my truth is out” and that he will be focusing on “supporting all victims of abuse and rape.” He also tossed the ball into his brother’s court, writing, “Now it’s nicks turn to tell the tell the truth of what he did to one of the girls in my family.”

Nick has not responded to the allegations, which come just two days after he revealed that he and his sister Angel had filed for a restraining order against their brother. The move came, they claimed in documents, after Carter claimed during an Aug. 7 FaceTime call that he thinks “about killing Lauren Kitt,” Nick’s pregnant wife.