‘A Christmas Story’ Star Zack Ward Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas in ‘Original Bad Boy’ Photo

A Christmas Story star Zack Ward is most well known for his role as Scut Farkus in the classic holiday film, but this year he’s wishing fans a Merry Christmas by sharing an “original bad boy” photo. In a picture posted to Twitter, Ward is posing with a freeze-frame of himself from the film.

OG and the original bad boy wishing you a Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/6p4SSZ9BwB — Zack Ward (@TotalZackWard) December 25, 2019

Many of Ward’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Huzzah! It’s not official until we see that face! Happy Christmas!” Another user wrote, “From my family to yours Merry Christmas!!! You bet I will watch A Christmas Story all day!”

Notably, back in 2017, Ward was interviewed by Page Six and told the outlet that he still makes money off of the film today, though, it’s not much of a windfall.

“You’re going to be so disappointed,” the 49-year-old said. “It’s basically about $1,800 every two years … and it comes in Canadian money because we shot in Canada.”

In addition to his residual checks, Ward also shared that he still regularly gets noticed by fans of the film when he’s out in public. “So many people come up to me and are like, ‘You got your ass kicked by Ralphie,’ and it makes them so happy,” he said. “I think they’re connecting to themselves as that little kid who had a bully and when they saw Scut Farkus get beaten up, they were just like, ‘Yeah!’ They greet me with a lot of love. It’s usually very kind.”

“It’s incredible to be a part of something that is lightning in a bottle like that,” Ward added.

Merry Christmas to all! Enjoy your time with those you love. Be kind to yourself, forgive and be happy. And don’t drive drunk as that will DESTROY the next year of happiness. Big hug. — Zack Ward (@TotalZackWard) December 25, 2019

Later in life, Ward would go on to appear in movies such as Almost Famous, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, and Transformers. He also turned up in TV shows like Titus, Cold Case, and various CSI’s.

Ward hasn’t done much acting over the last few years — aside from roles on American Horror Story: Cult and Z Nation — as he has been more focused on his work with All Sports Market and Global Sports Financial Exchange, Inc., a company that is self-defined as a place where individuals can “buy and sell shares” of their “favorite sports teams in a 24-hour, worldwide marketplace.”