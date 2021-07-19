98 Degrees Members Stand by Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle (Exclusive)

✖

The men of 98 Degrees recently put out new music for their fans as they gear up to hit the road soon with their new single "Where Do You Wanna Go." Being among one of the most beloved '90s boy bands, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons rose to fame around the same time singer Britney Spears became a pop icon. Fast forward to 2021 amid a lengthy court battle over Spears' conservatorship, and several big names from the '90s are stepping in while showing their support for the 39-year-old, including the men of 98 Degrees.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Jeffre spoke for the rest of the band when he said that they're "pulling for her" as she continues to fight for her freedom. "Well I think that everybody's just really pulling for her, you know? She's such a sweetheart and a hard worker and it's a shame that anybody has to go through something like that and especially for so long, so we're definitely pulling for her and our hearts are with her and we hope they get things straightened out soon."

Fellow boy-bander AJ McClean from the Backstreet Boys also recently shared his support for his longtime friend during an interview with Andy Cohen. "I could tell you right now that my thoughts and my prayers are with her, I am 100 percent team Britney," he said. "I've said this to a few friends recently that, back in the beginning of this whole conservatorship — when everything happened about 13 years ago — I could kind of empathize at that moment maybe with her family, how things transpired, but for it to go on this long, I think is absolutely asinine, I think it's insane, I think it is completely brutal."

The 43-year-old then added what "irks" him the most about her conservatorship is the "whole IUD situation." Spears confessed in a recent court hearing that she wanted to have her birth control removed so that she could have children — or at least have the option to — with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, however, she hasn't been allowed to according to the rules of her conservatorship. "The on thing she shared that really, really irks me is the whole IUD situation. I mean that to me is physical abuse. Just the whole thing to me is grotesque."

Spears has also received praise from her ex and NSYNC band member Justin Timberlake. It was recently announced that Spears will now be allowed to hire her own attorney in her case in the hopes of having her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator. After that was decided, Spears immediately took to social media to share her excitement with the hope of this being another huge step in gaining her freedom back.