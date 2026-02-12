‘9-1-1’ Star Reveals Devastating Update on His Mom

A 9-1-1 star has a devastating update about their mom.

Lou Ferrigno Jr., who has been recurring as Tommy Kinard on the first responder drama, shared on Jan. 31 that his mother had died.

“Ushering me into this world, she showed me what it meant to be kind,” he wrote on Instagram. “She taught me how to love, she taught me how to feel, and she could’ve only hoped I’d turn out as such. Well mama, you did better than you could have dreamed. I’m here with you now, and here is where I will be, with you, every step of your journey out. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for everything. I will love you forever.”

Ferrigno Jr. is the son of The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno and Carla Ferrigno. While the S.W.A.T. actor was close to his mom, the same could not be said about his sister. In 2023, The Blast reported that Ferrigno was accusing his daughter of “elder abuse” against Carla, claiming she was “being financially manipulated due to extreme dementia.” According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Ferrigno filed a restraining order against his daughter, Shanna, and Carla’s sister, claiming they were involved in “financially exploiting” his wife.

Carla had late-stage dementia, which “significantly progressed” in the two years prior to the elder abuse claims. At the time, Ferrigno asked for a court order to protect her money. The couple tied the knot in 1980, with Carla, a psychotherapist, becoming his manager and later, a personal trainer. Lou Ferrigno Jr. is the middle child of three and was born in 1984. His older sister, Shanna, was born in 1981, while their younger brother, Brent, was born in 1990.

Meanwhile, Ferrigno Jr. has occasionally posted about his mother on Instagram, most recently in 2023 for a fun photo for “CinnaBun Wednesdays,” as well as a sweet Mother’s Day tribute that same year. Even with all the mess that the family has gone through, it seems like Ferrigno Jr. has remained close to his mother, sharing quite a lot of special moments together. Not surprisingly, plenty of famous friends and fans shared their condolences, proving that he will always have the support and that his mother will always be by his side moving forward.