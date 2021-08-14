'90210' Alum Welcomes Second Child

✖

Shenae Grimes-Beech, who played Annie Wilson on The CW's 90210, and husband Josh Beech welcomed their second child on Friday. Son Kingsley Taylor Beech joins their first child, 3-year-old daughter Bowie Scarlett. Grimes-Beech, 31, and singer Beech, 34, married in England in May 2013.

"Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion," Grimes-Beech wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a black and white photo of their new bundle of joy. "Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shenae Grimes-Beech (@shenaegrimesbeech)

Beech shared another photo of Kingsley on his own Instagram page Saturday. "And just like that, here he is! Kingsley Taylor Beech. Born happy and healthy on Friday the 13th of August. Mama Shen [Grimes-Beech] is hard as nails and is doing incredibly," Beech wrote. "Our hearts are full. Thanks for all the messages. We love ya. Beech fam x."

Grimes-Beech announced she was pregnant on Valentine's Day in February, publishing a black and white photo showing off her baby bump. The couple felt "incredibly blessed to be growing our family," the actress wrote at the time. She said the new baby could not have come at a better time as they recently moved into a new house. "Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for," she wrote. "And as for [Beech] and I, we are teammates in this life and we've shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable, we are after tackling our recent cross-country move... in a car... with a toddler and a dog... during a pandemic."

Throughout her pregnancy, Grimes-Beech was candid bout the experience on her YouTube channel and on her Instagram page. She also continued recording new episodes of the Unzipped podcast with her 90210 co-star AnnaLynne McCord. In a May interview with PEOPLE, Grimes-Beech said she was "ready to embrace" her postpartum body. After Bowie was born, she was surprised that her body didn't go back to its previous shape quickly. This inspired her to publish an Instagram photo a week after Bodie was born in October 2018.

"I just looked in the mirror, shocked by what I saw. I was like — as I did throughout my pregnancy — 'I'm going to share this stuff with people because nobody told me about all the weird pregnancy symptoms I'm going through and all of the things,'" she said of the decision to publish the photo, which has over 108,000 likes. "I'm all about helping others feel accompanied on their journey. I don't sugar-coat things. I don't try to project myself in a light that is far from the reality that, ultimately as humans, we all experience in some form or fashion."

Grimes-Beech starred as Annie Wilson on 90210 during the show's five-season run from 2008 to 2013. She also starred in Degrassi: The Next Generation, The Hills, iZombie, and Scream 4. She also made several TV movies, including Christmas Incorporated, Date with Love, and The Mechanics of Love.