9 Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings

Celebrities are just like us, except for when they’re not, and especially except for when they’re getting engaged with rings that cost more than the majority of homes in the United States.

From Kim Kardashian’s infamous $4 million sparkler from husband Kanye West to Anna Kournikova’s unique pink stone, these rings vary in the cut and size of their diamonds, but they all share one thing in common — a massive price tag.

According to The Knot, Americans are spending an average of $6,351 on an engagement ring, so it’s safe to say these celebrity stunners are way out of that price range as each bauble on this list comes in at over $2 million.

Scroll through to see the 10 most expensive celebrity engagement rings

Mariah Carey

The number-one most expensive ring on this list belongs to Mariah Carey, who received a 35-carat rock from ex-fiancé James Packer that was rumored to cost $10 million. Carey and Packer split in 2016, and Carey later sold the ring for a rumored $2.1 million to a Los Angeles jeweler, Page Six reports.

Elizabeth Taylor

Taylor was known for her stunning array of jewels, though one of her most famous may have been her 33-carat engagement ring from Richard Burton, which was valued at $8.8 million. Taylor and Burton’s relationship was iconic and notoriously turbulent, with the pair marrying twice and getting divorced the same number of times. The actress auctioned off her ring after her second split with Burton and used the $5 million earnings to fund the construction of a hospital in Botswana.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé comes in third on the list, with her 18-carat sparkler from husband Jay-Z valued at $5 million. The two music industry titans have been together since the early ’00s, marrying in 2008. They now have three children — 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 1-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Paris Hilton

While Hilton’s current ring from fiancé Chris Zylka is valued at $2 million, it’s her previous engagement ring from ex-fiancé Paris Latsis that nabbed a spot on this list with a reported value of $4.7 million. After Hilton and Latsis split in 2005, the heiress auctioned off the 24-carat ring, with proceeds benefitting the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s 15-carat emerald-cut Lorraine Schwartz ring from husband Kanye West is reported to be worth $4.5 million and made headlines after Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016, with the robbers making off with her upgraded 20-carat ring.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony presented her with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring from Neil Lane that was estimated to be worth $4.1 million. While Lopez and Anthony split in 2012, the pair share two children, 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Grace Kelly

The late Princess of Monaco received a 10.47 emerald-cut ring by Cartier valued at $4.06 million from husband Prince Rainier III of Monaco that featured a large center stone flanked by two baguette diamonds on a platinum mount. Kelly was so enamored with her ring that she even wore it in her film High Society, which was her last on-screen appearance before becoming a royal.

Blake Lively

Lively’s $2.5 million, 12-carat pink oval Lorraine Schwartz diamond from husband Ryan Reynolds is so popular, it’s inspired rings the world over, including, apparently the one recently given to Hailey Baldwin by Justin Bieber. Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and are now parents to two daughters, James and Ines.

Anna Kournikova

Kournikova also scored a pink diamond, hers an 11-carat pear-shaped stone reportedly presented to her by longtime love Enrique Iglesias that is reportedly worth $2.5 million.

It seems the pink stunner may actually have been Kournikova’s first engagement ring, as she has also been seen wearing a large canary yellow diamond on her ring finger along with another diamond band, leading many to speculate on the notoriously private pair’s relationship status.

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard