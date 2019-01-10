8 Times Celebs Publicly Left Inappropriate Comments on Social Media

Celebrities are just like the rest of us — especially in the way they use social media.

Like anyone else, celebrities often over-share on social media. Whether it’s a gruesome anecdote, a lapse in judgment or a subtle drag that they thought would go unnoticed, celebrity comments are a goldmine.

These days, celebrity comments are easier to find than ever, thanks to new algorithms on Instagram and Twitter, giving preferential treatment to big accounts. In addition, people are taking more and more of an interest in celebrity comments, with accounts cropping up to track and share them in their candid moments in the comment section.

Here is a look at some of the funniest inappropriate comments recently left by celebrities.

Snooki

My roommate went on a bumble date and was nervous so decided to pound shots in her car once she got to the place they were meeting and the guy was parked next to her and watched her chug vodka for 5 minutes.



Dating is rough. — Syd (@s_kerekes) December 21, 2017

Back in December of 2017, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told a blunt anecdote about her first date with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

“My roommate went on a bumble date and was nervous so decided to pound shots in her car once she got to the place they were meeting and the guy was parked next to her and watched her chug vodka for 5 minutes,” read a viral post at the time. “Dating is rough.”

“Me at my first official date with my husband,” Polizzi responded. “He went to the bathroom and I ran to the downstairs bar and downed 4 vodka shots and he caught me.”

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is about that life #AssEatinSZN pic.twitter.com/fAz0In3oUI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 28, 2018

Tom Brady may have revealed a little too much about his personal life when commenting on a Barstool Sports post back in June of 2018. The now-deleted post referred to a certain sexual act, with a picture of hippos in a compromising position.

“As soon as bae gets out of the shower #A—EatinSZN,” it read.

To the surprise of many fans, Brady responded with three laughing crying emojis and the word “yep.”

John Mayer

John Mayer answered a NSFW meme on Instagram.

“How picky are you?” it asked. As an answer it read “Me:,” then showed the distinctive black and orange text of a certain pornographic website. It was set on page 56, but Mayer felt that browsers had to be honest with themselves long before that point.

“After page four, you’re the problem,” he wrote.

Chrissy Teigen

I have the reflexes of a sloth. I will die either way — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2019

Chrissy Teigen is known for keeping it candid on social media, revealing just about everything to her fans. Last week, she revealed that if her house were to catch fire, she would be revealing everything to the fire fighters as well.

“People who sleep naked: What if there’s a fire?” someone tweeted.

“I have the reflexes of a sloth,” answered Teigen. “I will die either way.”

Travis Scott

Back in August, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself in a luxuriant white dress, leaving little to the imagination. Travis Scott left a comment for all the world to see, calling his daughter’s mother a “Meal not a snack.”

Halsey

Charli XCX posted a steamy photo of Gabriette, lead singer of the band Nasty Cherry last week, proposing a collaboration with her new friend. Halsey left a comment trying to get in on the girl group, but her phrasing was a little suggestive.

“Three way! (Collab! Or I mean, whatever),” she wrote.

Ryan Reynolds

In September, Black Lively posted a promo image from A Simple Favor, the movie she co-starred in with Anna Kendrick. It showed her standing in a suit, holding the legs of a nude man lying spread-eagle on the table in front of her. The stranger was even holding a martini glass for her — a courtesy that Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, appreciated.

“He seems nice,” the actor wrote.

John Mayer pt. 2

Finally, John Mayer deserves another shout-out for a comment on one of Justin Bieber’s romantic photos with Hailey Baldwin back in July. Bieber posted a grainy shot of the then-newly engaged couple kissing in a hot tub, but Mayer could not help noticing how close up the photo was.

“Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub,” he wrote. “That’s gotta feel super third wheel. I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business.”