’60s Music Legend Dead ‘After a Brief, Unexpected Illness’: Mark Volman Was 78

1960s music legend Mark Volman died this Sunday. He was 78.

Volman, a founding member of 60s pop group The Turtles, passed away after a “brief, unexpected illness,” according to his publicist Ame Van Iden.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The band was known for massive hits like “Happy Together” and “Elenore.” Volman, in particular, was known for his “exuberant stage presence and distinctive vocals,” often wearing bright colors. He was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2023.

Emily Volman, his wife, posted a tribute in his memory on her Instagram page. “I messed up! The headline today was supposed to read “Teen Idol Dead, Drugs Suspected.” That’s what Mark told me he wanted the papers to say. Sorry, honey,” she wrote.

She wrote that it was “very hard” to honor the memory of the “magical man” that was her husband.

“He WAS that goofy and happy and funny and smart and generous and kind and talented and gentle and creative and thoughtful and hardworking and tough and unique,” she wrote. “He inspired. He mentored. He entertained. He loved. He ate. He danced. He learned. He experienced.”

She said being married to him was like she “won the lottery” and that she “sort of [doesn’t] know who I am without him in my life. I could go on and on about our adventures, but I’d rather hear about yours,” she said, inviting fans to share stories about meeting the iconic singer. “Did you meet him never, once, twice, hang out a lot? Did he impact you personally? What did you always want to say to him but didn’t? What’s your favorite Mark Volman-ism?”

She finished by thanking fans for their support, writing “Thanks for loving him. Not as much as I did, of course. But you done good.”

“Happy Together” is, of course, one of the most enduring songs of all time. It’s been used in basically everything and been covered by a million names you know. In 2007, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Volman is survived by his wife, Emily, his ex-wife, Pat, their two daughters, and his brother.