50 Cent Invites Wendy Williams to Next Pool Party After She Compliments Him

The long-standing feud between Wendy Williams and 50 Cent may finally be coming to an end. On Monday, Sept. 9, the rapper took to Instagram to extend an invite to the daytime talk show host to join his next Tycoon Pool Party at BarCode in New York City. In August, when the beef between them was still hot, 50 Cent had kicked Williams out of the pool party.

“What is this, ok we gonna let you in TYCOON next time,” the rapper captioned a video on Instagram showing a clip from Williams’ recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“But you can’t just be coming to my party’s wit no invite,” he concluded the post.

The truce came after Williams appeared on Cohen’s late night talk show on Monday night and played “Plead the Fifth,” during which Cohen asked her to ay three nice things about 50 Cent.

“He’s not a bad looking man,” Williams said. “I respect his hustle, and I was one of the first people to ever play his music. Matter of fact, probably the first, on a cassette on the radio where I got suspended for two weeks without pay because I used to be a renegade like that.”

Williams and the rapper have been locked in a back-and-forth feud for years. It was sparked after Williams last year continued to make 50 Cent the topic of her Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show.

In the months since, the back-and-forth banter has gained plenty of attention and sparked its share of controversy, mostly due to the rapper’s harsh criticism of Williams.

After criticizing her body after she attended NYC Pride in a form-fitting rainbow jumpsuit, 50 Cent faced backlash in late August when he took to Instagram to call the Ask Wendy author a “monster.”

“Tiffany wait, there’s a monster on your shoulder don’t move,” he captioned a photo of Williams and comedian Tiffany Haddish. “What ever you do don’t look to your left. LOL. Ugly motherf–er.”

Speaking to Hollywood Life, a source claimed that the rapper “felt incredibly disrespected by Wendy Williams for years” and that he “has no regrets and doesn’t feel badly at all.” The source added that his attacks against Williams were “partially in good fun.”

Although the feud seems to have now cooled, 50 Cent himself had told the outlet in July that he would “never stop trolling” Williams.