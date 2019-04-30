50 Cent’s Feud With LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett: What to Know

Over the weekend, a surprising celebrity feud took place on Instagram, with rapper 50 Cent publicly calling out Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent‘s fiancé, Randall Emmett, over money Emmett allegedly owed the artist.

50 Cent alleged that Emmett owed him $1 million and demanded that he receive the money by Monday, April 29, threatening physical violence against Emmett if his demands were not met. Ultimately, 50 Cent shared that Emmett had paid him, but there was plenty of drama leading up to Monday’s conclusion.

Read on to see how the feud played out.

The First Video

50 Cent ignited the public feud on Friday when he posted a clip of Kent from Vanderpump Rules in which she discussed how she and Emmett had met.

“I met him through The Row. Rand saw me and sent his assistant up to ask me If I was an actress. I told him to go to my Instagram account. The next day, I get a phone call that says you have an audition!” Kent told castmate Stassi Schroeder. “I had auditioned for it and we went out, me and him and, like, two of my friends. I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable.”

“He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts,” Kent added. “The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’”

“Ten seconds left in the fourth quarter hoe’s are winning,” 50 Cent’s caption read. “Do you want a range rover? Yes, b— yassss. Then just run out and suck a d—. LOL smh.”

Comment Clapback

Kent quickly appeared in the comments of the video to slam the rapper for his post.

“I’m disgusted,” she wrote in a since-deleted comment. “We’ve sat up at dinners solo with you, you showing mad love, while begging Rand to put one of your new talentless b—es in a film, and this is how you come for me? On the ‘gram?”

“She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica, Queens and she’s up in here watching Bravo,” the reality star added in another now-deleted message, using a feminine pronoun to refer to 50 Cent. “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from Fifty’s direction.”

Text Evidence

50 Cent then began sharing a series of now-deleted Instagram posts of text threads, 50 Cent alleged that Emmett owed him $1 million, which he had given to his former Power co-star as a loan years ago.

“Keep playing with me and get ya f—ing head cracked in front of everybody,” one of 50 Cent’s alleged messages read. “You took my kindness for weakness. Now I’m [going to] show you what [I’ve] been [trying] not to do to you dumb motherf—er.”

Emmett’s Apology

Emmett responded to 50 Cent multiple times, at one point addressing him as “Fofty,” which led to plenty of memes. Emmett also wrote that he was “not doing well” and that the stress was giving him chest pains.

“I’m sorry fofty,” he allegedly wrote. “I’m heading to the emergency room. I’m not doing well. Please don’t text me anymore. I’m sorry for everything. This is too much for me. I’m so hurt and not feeling well.”

“F— you Randall,” 50 Cent wrote on Saturday. “I want all my money Monday, f— that. If he ain’t got it, he can put his Rolls Royce on the truck to NY. The friend s— is overrated.”

The Memes

Amidst the money situation, 50 Cent continuously trolled Emmett, making fun of Emmett’s chest pains, sharing that he declined to be a groomsman in Emmett’s wedding and posting a screenshot of Emmett’s Wikipedia page. He also posted memes and began selling a T shirt referencing the situation.

LaLa’s Thoughts

Kent waded into the fray on her own Instagram Story, telling fans that she thinks 50 Cent’s mocking of her was his attempt to “diminish the validity of the #MeToo movement.”

“That I will not stand for,” she said. “If you have been affected by a man like 50, do not be quiet. We’re not going to be silenced. I have your back. And we need to let these f—ers know that they are not safe. Because once they think they’ve silenced us, we are all f—ed.”

Resolution

I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day. 😏positive vibes now guys. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator pic.twitter.com/ieFjoLrVUc — 50cent (@50cent) April 29, 2019

On Monday, it seems Emmett came through with the cash, as 50 Cent shared that Emmett paid up and 50 Cent would be “back to [his] regular scheduled program.”

On Monday, it seems Emmett came through with the cash, as 50 Cent shared that Emmett paid up and 50 Cent would be "back to [his] regular scheduled program."

"I got my money, so I have no problem with Randall Emmett, in fact I'm wishing him and his family a very blessed day," the rapper wrote alongside a text exchange confirming the transfer. "positive vibes now guys."

