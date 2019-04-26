2019 NFL Draft: Taylor Swift’s Colorful Look Turns Heads on Social Media

Taylor Swift fans were living for the singer’s colorful outfit during her appearance on ABC’s coverage of 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville Thursday night.

The “End Game” singer made an appearance during the special ABC program as she prepared to unveil her new single, which she has been cryptically teasing on social media for the past few weeks. The new single, which is rumored to be titled “Me!” is set to be released at midnight Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pop star was interviewed by Robin Roberts at the start of the show, wearing a colorful long-sleeved body suit that left fans cheering for her fashion choice.

“Excuse me who gave Taylor Swift the right to wear that amazing outfit,” one Twitter user wrote.

“[Oh my God] [Taylor Swift] outfit right now is amazing. I love that dress,” another user commented.

“OMG HER OUTFIT!!! YALL IM DEAD,” a third user commented.

After spending months out of the spotlight, working on new music and filming for the upcoming film adaptation of Cats, Swift resurfaced two weeks ago when she began teasing the premiere of her new single on Instagram and other social media platforms.

The singer simply posted a countdown to April 26 at the time, leading to speculation from her fanbase. Since then, Swift has shared different pastel-colored images to her social media to get her fans hyped for her new era.

Earlier on Thursday, Swift made a public appearance at a mural in the Nashville area she revealed to have commissioned from artist Kelsea Montague in honor of the new colorful chapter in her career.

After surprising fans, she took to Instagram to thank her followers for supporting her and being invested in the mysterious road to her new music.

So… [Kelsey Montague] helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills. Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent [Robin Roberts] for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville,” she wrote in the caption of a post with the mural.

Fans continued to admire her sense of style, while also freaking out about getting to hear new Taylor Swift music soon.

“Taylor Swift is wearing Joseph’s coat of many colors,” one user commented.

“[Taylor Swift] is my number 1 draft pick,” another user wrote.

“Honestly what even is the NFL draft I thought this was a Taylor Swift interview???????” another user wondered.