2018 Tony Awards: Robert De Niro Receives Standing Ovation for NSFW Comment

Robert De Niro appeared at the 2018 Tony Awards to introduce a live performance of Bruce Springsteen at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York.

But before he got to that, the legendary actor had a few choice words regarding President Donald Trump.

“I’m going to say one thing, f— Trump,” De Niro said.

Viewers watching along at home freaked out as CBS managed to censor most of what was said.

“WHAT DID ROBERT DENIRO SAY?? CBS MUTED HIM AND I NEED TO KNOW,” a viewer wrote.

“WHAT DID ROBERT DENIRO SAY???? EVERYONE GAVE HIM A STANDING OVATION. I MUST KNOW,” wrote another.

Once they found out, many applauded De Niro for his comments. The live audience seemed to feel the same way as they gave him a standing ovation.

“Robert Deniro saying f— trump twice and receiving a standing ovation is one of the most iconic moments in tony history,” a fan wrote.

“Robert De Niro said “F— Trump” and got a standing ovation at the Tony Awards. I love the Tony Awards,” wrote another.

“De Niro: “F— TRUMP!” Standing O. Repeats it! TV production people wearing headsets are staring at each other with mouths agape. Amazing live TV moment,” Hollywood Reporter writer Scott Feinberg tweeted.

Another user pointed out that the Australian broadcast did not censor De Niro.

Show hosts Josh Groban and Sarah Bareilles even poked fun at De Niro’s remark. After Springsteen performed his song “My Hometown,” the two appeared dressed as characters from Broadway musicals, with Groban sporting Barielles’ costume from Waitress.

“After De Niro, CBS asked us to do something drastic,” Groban said.

The joke earned a big laugh from the crowd.