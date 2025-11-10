2-Time Grammy Winner Dies of Heart Failure: Jack DeJohnette Was 83

Jazz legend Jack DeJohnette has died. He was 83.

A statement from his wife confirmed that DeJohnette, known for his skill as a drummer or piano player and his collaborations with big names like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, died this past Sunday in Kingston, New York due to congestive heart failure.

Perhaps his most notable achievement was serving as the preferred drummer of Miles Davis during his electric period. He is the primary percussionist on Davis’ landmark 1969 album B-tches Brew, which is commonly regarded as one of the first jazz fusion albums and one of the best albums of all time.

DeJohnette had plenty of his own solo work, though. As a primary artist or band leader, he recorded over 35 albums with his name front and center.

Over the course of his career, he recorded with other big names like Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Alice Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Charles Lloyd, Keith Jarrett, John Abercrombie, Michael Brecker, John Scofield, and plenty more.

He was nominated for five Grammy Awards in his career, winning two: one Best New Age Album award in 2009 for his synthesizer-driven album Peace Time, and one Best Jazz Instrumental Album for his 2022 album Skyline.

“The best gift that I have is the ability to listen,” he said, in a video honoring his induction as an NEA Jazz Master in 2012. “Not only listen audibly but also listen with my heart.”