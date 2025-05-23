’13 Reasons Why’ Star Files for Divorce

A star in one of Netflix’s biggest shows is divorcing her spouse after two years of marriage.

Tommy Dorfman, who played Ryan Shaver in the high school drama series 13 Reasons Why, filed for divorce from her wife Elise Williams in New York City late last week.

The 33-year-old actress met Williams on Hinge in 2021—the same year she came out as transgender and divorced Peter Zurkuhlen, who she was married to for five years.

Dorfman and Williams got engaged just months after dating, before secretly eloping in 2023. A since-deleted Instagram post from May 2024 read, “I married my best friend and didn’t tell anyone except @hunterabrams who came and photographed us towards the end of last year.”

It doesn’t seem like it was sunshine and roses in the relationship for much longer, however. Dorfman posted a series of photos in December 2024 that noticeably did not feature her spouse. The caption read, “heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” referencing Nicole Kidman’s popular AMC Theatres ad.

Dorfman appeared in 13 Reasons Why as Ryan Shaver, the editor of Liberty High School’s student newspaper in seasons one, two and four. He became Hannah Baker’s “eighth reason” when he stole a private poem she wrote about her mental health struggles and published it in the newspaper without her consent.