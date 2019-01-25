’13 Reasons Why’ Author Sues Society of Children’s Books After Being Dropped for Sexual Assault Allegations

Jay Asher, the author of 13 Reasons Why, has sued the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCWBI) for defamation after he was expelled from the organization over “false allegations” of sexual harassment.

According to court documents obtained by The New York Times, Asher is suing SCWBI and the group’s executive director, Lin Oliver, for an unspecified amount after he claims “false and defamatory statements” were made against him by the organization.

In February, the SCWBI announced that Asher and another author had been expelled from the organization and were “not welcome as members, faculty or speakers” after seven anonymous women alleged that the author had used his status to prey upon female members of the organization and intimidated them into silence.

“There is a zero tolerance policy for harassment, there is a preponderance [of] powerful and respected women on our board, on our staff, and in our membership,” Oliver announced at the time.

In the lawsuit, Asher claims that those allegations were never properly investigated and that key evidence, which could have exonerated him, was overlooked. He also claims that he believes the allegations stemmed from women resentful of his success.

“I do not condone harassment of any sort, and have spent my entire career standing up for its victims, so these statements were devastating,” he said in a statement.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a California State Court in Los Angeles, claims that the allegations have damaged his career as an author of young adult novels. He was already distanced from involvement in any future seasons of Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why, which is based off of his best-selling novel of the same name.

“Jay Asher was not involved in the second season of 13 Reasons Why. The upcoming season will not be impacted in any way,” a spokesperson for the streaming giant announced after the allegations against Asher surfaced.

The popular Netflix series, now headed into its third season, debuted in 2017 and reimagined Asher’s story of high school student Hannah Baker, who after dying by suicide, gives the reasons that led to her death through a series of 13 tapes.

The series’ debut season covered all of its source material, and 13 Reasons Why Season 2 ventured away from Asher as it continued the story where the book had left off. Season 3, which does not yet have a premiere date, will continue with original content without the creative involvement of the author.