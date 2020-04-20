Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Texts to Her Dad Thomas Leak

✖

Since Meghan Markle stepped foot in the royal family, the drama between her father, Thomas Markle, her half sister, Samantha Markle, and the former Duchess of Sussex grew exponentially, but fans couldn't seem to get a grip on what was actually going on between the family members. Now, text messages between Markle, husband Prince Harry and her father have leaked. Markle was forced to show her conversations leading up to her nuptials as part of her lawsuit against an English tabloid, and in the texts, it appears that Markle and Harry did the best they could for Thomas during his health scare, as well as giving him other options than to speak with the media regarding their issues.

"Tom, it's Harry and I'm hoping to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you," Harry wrote to Thomas according to documents obtained by TMZ. Another text to her father reads, "Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances by 'going public' will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks."

They urged him not to speak the press saying, "Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1." Text messages that Markle sent her father after his health concern in May 2018 which was the reason he was unable to attend their wedding, she stated her concern for his health and safety and insisted on sending security for him. "I've been reaching out to you all weekend but you're not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts... Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don't respond... Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I'm very sorry to hear you're in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us... What hospital are you at?"

She followed that text up with another one that read, "... Dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you're safe." According to the documents, her father turned the security team away, but Markle and Harry "pleaded with Mr. Markle to let them help him."