Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Makeup on in Rare Outing

✖

Fans of Kylie Jenner rarely see her without makeup on or her hair done, but in recent photos that have surfaced, Jenner's rocking the all natural look. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was pictured visiting her best friend Stassi Karanikolaou where she was seen makeup-free, her hair up in a natural bun, and snacks in hand. Jenner was stepping out of her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon wearing a tie-dye sweatpant and sweatshirt duo and the 22-year-old was all smiles.

Although she's been staying away from her sisters, nieces and nephews due to the social distancing suggestions, she doesn't seem to be staying away from Karanikolaou. Last month, she was urged by the US Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams to tell her followers to stay in amid the coronavirus pandemic, and so she took to Twitter. "I hope everyone is feeling well! it's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't hand this virus," she tweeted according to the Daily Mail.

Not only was Jenner rocking a no-makeup look over the weekend, she also wasn't wearing shoes or socks as she hopped out of her car. Jenner has been getting some social interaction not only from her best gal pal, but also ex-boyfriend Travis Scott who she shares her daughter Stormi with. According to the outlet, an insider told E! that, "Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews but it's been nice having Travis around so much. He has been at Kylie's house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff," adding that things have been great between the two parents despite their split. "Things are good between Kylie and Travis. They are co-parenting and in a groove. They love being a family together and watching Stormi who constantly amazes them and make them laugh. They love their little family life together."

Fans have been questioning whether the pair are back together or not but according to Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian's son, Mason Disick, they're not an item. The 10-year-old went live on Instagram and revealed that the parents were not in a relationship, but fans still seem to be determined for them to get back together. In October 2019 it was announced that the couple had officially split up. Despite rumors that there was cheating involved, the two have remained close, even spending more and more time together in recent months.