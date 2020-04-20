Ashley Mattingly: Playmate Tiffany Toth Claps Back at 'Annoying' Fan Who Brought up Late Model's Past Issues

✖

Playmate Tiffany Toth has fired back at a fan after posting about the suicide of Ashley Mattingly on Twitter. It was reported on Monday that Mattingly had taken her own life on Wednesday, which led to several online condolences, including Toth's.

"May you RIP [Ashley Mattingly]," Toth tweeted after learning the news. "I'm not very good with words when it comes to things like this, but I'm so sorry." However, in the comments, one user offered their condolences, asking "what happened to her?" Toth replied to the tweet, calling the user (and others like them "annoying," adding "don't comment on someone's death and act like you know something because you read something."

People like you are annoying, don’t comment on someones death and act like you know something because you read something. — Tiffany Toth (@TiffanyTothxoxo) April 20, 2020

Another user replied to the initial question, writing that she committed suicide due to "an abusive relationship" along with "drug and alcohol abuse." Toth replied, "I see you didn't actually know her and misread info from your google search."

Despite the flair-up, there were plenty of other replies that were offering support of Toth in her time of mourning. "No words necessary, it's just sad and important to remember her," wrote one follower. "Oh no oh my gosh," added another. "She was always so sweet! Ugh this is awful."

Mattingly's death was confirmed by twin brother Billy and sister Christy. The former Playboy model was found unresponsive by police after a friend called authorities after a wellness check. TMZ, who first reported the news, also reported that Mattingly's family stated that she had struggled with substance abuse in the past, but believed she was turning her life around.

The late model did have some legal run-ins in the recent past. In 2016 she was charged with DUI, after allegedly driving a golf cart into a number of parked cars. In 2012, her ex-boyfriend was convicted of domestic battery. Despite her past issues, Mattingly's family stated that they believed her mental health suffered significantly because of the Stay at Home order that are currently in the state of Texas, where she was living. Mattingly had also recently adopted a golden retriever puppy to help her cope with loneliness, which is currently being looked after by her family.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.