Ashley Mattingly, Former Playmate, Dies by Suicide at 33

It has been reported that Ashley Mattingly, a former Playboy Playmate, has died by suicide at age of 33, according to a report from TMZ. The outlet states that Mattingly's twin brother Billy, and sister Christy, confirmed that she took her own life on Wednesday. They also stated that she left a note.

Mattingly was found unresponsive by police, after a close friend called authorities to do a wellness check on the model. The outlet reports that Mattingly's family stated that she had struggled with substance abuse in the past, but that thought "she was trying to get her life back on track." Mattingly lived in Texas, which has had shelter-in-place guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. Her family says that they believe her mental health suffered significantly during this time. They also shared that she had recently adopted a golden retriever puppy to help with her loneliness. At this time, the puppy is being looked after by her family.

I am devastated. My friend #ashleymattingly took her own life. If you are struggling please reach out for help. She was only 33 RIP #playmatesister 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/P560nV73Ap — Carrie Stevens (@CarrieStevensXO) April 20, 2020

The former Playmate has some notable legal trouble in the past, as in 2016 she found herself charged with DUI, after allegedly driving a golf cart into a number of parked cars. She was also a victim of domestic violence. In 2012, Mattingly's ex-boyfriend Lane was convicted of domestic battery. TMZ notes that a one of its cameramen actually spoke with the model back in 2015. She appeared to be in a good place mentally and emotionally at that time. He family has stated that they are grateful to the police for performing the welfare check, and that they hope her story will bring some awareness to what other people like her are going through.

The news of Mattingly's death has has many mourning on social media. "May you RIP @AshleyMattingly," wrote fellow former Playboy Playmate Tiffany Toth. "I’m not very good with words when it comes to things like this, but I’m so sorry." Someone else offered, "So sad to hear about former Playmate Ashley Mattingly ... please stay safe and take care of your mental health." One last Twitter user commented on Mattingly's death by writing, "Loneliness is a killer. Depression is deadly. Checkin on your friends and family regularly. From someone who isolates, text msgs are the lowest form of communication. Call, ppl need to hear a voice."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.