Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Grandma Barbara Bush 2 Years After Her Death in Emotional Message

Two years after former First Lady Barbara Bush died at the age of 92, her granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, is paying tribute. On Friday morning, the Today show co-anchor remembered her late grandmother with an emotional post to her Instagram Story.

"Two years without her. I can't believe it," Bush Hagar shared, re-posting her cousin Sam Bush LeBlond's own social media tribute. The tribute featured a photo of the late first lady with the words, "Miss this wonderful woman. Love you Ganny," written overtop. A spokesman for the family confirmed to PEOPLE that they will not be holding any public remembrances to mark the two year anniversary of Barbara's death.

The former first lady passed away in April of 2018, just days after announcing that she would not seek further treatment for her failing health. Months later in November of that same year, her husband, former President George H. W. Bush, passed away.

"A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17 2018 at the age of 92," a statement from the former president's office read at the time of Barbara's passing. "She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H. W. Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson 'Robin' Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce."

Shortly after her passing, Bush Hager had paid tribute to her late grandmother in an emotional Instagram post. Sharing a photo of herself as a child sitting with her grandparents, the Today co-anchor, calling the former first lady "Ganny," remembered her as a "FORCE of a woman."

"I already miss this FORCE of a woman— the 'enforcer' because she was the glue that held our family together," she wrote at the time. "She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others. She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering. Humor helps, she often said and it does, Gans, but I will miss your laugh terribly. She adored my Gampy, the first man she ever kissed; their love story is so engrained in the history of our family. Thinking of my Gampy tonight —no doubt missing his beloved desperately. Gans, people stopped me all the time to tell me how much they loved you. I didn’t mind sharing you with them. I love you more than tongue can tell, my Ganny."