Brian Dennehy Dead: Mia Farrow Pays Tribute to Late 'Love Letters' Co-Star

Following the death of legendary actor Brian Dennehy, his Love Letters co-star Mia Farrow has paid tribute the late star. Taking to Twitter, Farrow wrote about how much she "valued" and "enjoyed working with" Dennehy. She also shared a photo of him with her dog, Bowie, who she says Dennehy was quite fond of.

In 2014, Variety critic Marilyn Stasio wrote about the Broadway revival, stating in her review, "After all these years, [A.R. Gurney’s] bittersweet love letter to an oddly matched couple who maintain an epistolary friendship for half a century can still tug at the old heartstrings. Especially when handled with great delicacy by pros like Mia Farrow and Brian Dennehy." Notably, while he is often most well-known for his film and television career, Dennehy was very well-respected as a stage actor. In 1999 he won a Tony award for playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, and then in 2003 he won another Tony, this time for playing Tyrone in Long Day's Journey Into Night.

Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died. They is no one i enjoyed working with more. And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie. pic.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Dennehy's death was announced by his daughter Elizabeth, who took to Twitter to share the sad news. "It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related," she wrote. "Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends." Elizabeth also shared a black and white photo of her father, along with the post.

In addition to Farrow many other celebrities have been speaking out about Dennehy's death, with many sharing messages of sympathy over the loss. "I'm so sorry you lost your wonderful father and I hope all of your memories will sustain you and see you through this most difficult time. The world loved him too," said Nancy Sinatra, in a message sent to Elizabeth. "The great actor Brian Dennehy has passed away. He simply was a great actor ... He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of RAMBO The world has lost a great artist," added Sylvester Stallone. Dennehy was 81 years old at the time of his death.