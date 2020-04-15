Sofia Vergara Shares Throwback of Beach '90s Beach Video While Hosting Travel Show

Sofia Vergara gave her followers a major blast from the past on Tuesday. On Instagram, the Modern Family actor posted a throwback video of herself hosting a '90s travel show whilst wearing a bikini. In response to the video, many reacted to it fondly, as it showcases the time when Vergara was first brought into the public spotlight.

Vergara's video showcased the actor walking along the beach in her bikini while discussing some facts about El Salvador, which is where the segment was filmed. According to PEOPLE, the actor's clip was from the travel series Fuera De Serie, on which she appeared alongside Argentinian TV personality Fernando Fiore. She also included a couple of other clips from her time on the show, including moments when she could be seen bantering with Fiore. Vergara appeared on the series from 1995 to 1998 and became a household name in Latin America as a result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 14, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

Decades after her time on Fuera De Serie and Vergara is still making a name for herself due to her work on television. She is set to be one of the judges on the upcoming season of America's Got Talent. However, due to the current coronavirus crisis, production on the series has been shut down for the time being. Of course, many fans know that she became a household name in America because of her time on Modern Family. Vergara appeared on the ABC series as Gloria Pritchett throughout the show's run, which lasted from 2009 to 2020.

Modern Family recently came to an end after producing 11 seasons worth of heartwarming and hilarious content. In advance of the series finale, Vergara took some time to speak with Buzzfeed News' Profile about the journey that she went on during her time on the show. Specifically, she noted that she was pleased with how things panned out for her character, Gloria.

“Gloria has such a great life and such a beautiful family that I think anything that the writers have prepared for her, I'm going to be happy with,” she said. “I'm sure that it's gonna be great, like all the seasons’ finales.” She also said that saying goodbye to the cast of Modern Family is going to be "really hard." Elsewhere in the interview, Vergara addressed the fact that she has been able to enjoy a large platform ever since she took on a starring role in the ABC comedy.

“I was a single mother. I am a woman, and I started in a business,” Vergara said. “I started to make money, and work and opportunities came to me ... and you would be ungrateful if life presents to you with all these opportunities and you’re like, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to do it.’”