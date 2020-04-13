Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Offered $1 Million for Tell-All Interview

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have been wanting to know more about the couple, the royal family, and their shocking decision to leave royal life for independence, may get the details they've been looking for! Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their own without royal funds, they're looking for ways to create new income. It's being reported that the couple have been offered $1 million dollars for a sit down, tell-all interview to dish out some details on Megxit.

"Sources close to the Duchess revealed Oprah Winfrey is a favorite to quiz Meghan on her bombshell exit with Harry from 'the Firm,'" according to the Daily Star. The insider added, "It will be the most anticipated global TV interview event since Diana's famous tell-all chat with Martin Bashir." Another famous face potentially up for the spot as interview is Ellen DeGeneres. While it's being reported that Markle — who has a background in television — is up for the offers to allow cameras into their new life in Los Angeles, California, however, Harry seems to be a little more skeptical but is considering it.

Although the couple is looking for funding, considering they have security detail that costs $2.5 million dollars a year — Prince Charles said he would donate $2 million towards it — Markle is still looking to donate their money to charity. "Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity — probably the NHS after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers," the source said. "When she was part of the Royal Family it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world. But now she's very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their 'love' for her and Harry after they took the big step of going on their own."

While Markle is returning to her hometown, another source added that Harry might "feel like a duck out of water" since he's stepping into new territory. Harry doesn't have much work experience outside of his time in the military and with his charity work, so conforming to a new normal will be a large adjustment for him. The source even dared to predict that Harry might miss "home more than ever" once he realizes how his life will be outside of the royal family.