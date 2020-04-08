Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Speaks out About John Prine's Death From Coronavirus

✖

Rita Wilson, actress and wide of actor Tom Hanks, has spoken out about the death of country music legend John Prine. The singer passed away this week after contracting coronavirus. Wilson, who recently recovered from the virus, took to Instagram to memorialize Prine.

Wilson shared a photo of herself with Prine and his wife, then sharing a story of once spending time with the pair. "John and Fiona invited me to come to John's festival last November to perform. That they included me in a group of so many musical friends meant more than they'll know. Johns generosity of spirit will never be forgotten. I leave you with John's lyrics, a man who could say perfectly, what we have all felt."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:34pm PDT

Wilson then shared the lyrics to "The Blue Side Of Lonesome," which was written by Leon Payne, and once sang by Prine and Mac Wiseman: "I'm Just On The Blue Side Of Lonesome. Right Next To The Heartbreak Hotel. In A Tavern That's Known As Three Tear Drops. On A Bar Stool Not Doin' So Well. The Floor Has A Carpet Of Sorrow, But No One Can Weep In The Aisle. And They Say Someone Broke The Bar Mirror, With Only The Ghost Of A Smile. The Hands On The Clock Never Alter, For Things Never Change In This Place. There's No Present, No Past, No Future. We're The Ones Who Have Lost In Loves Race."

Wilson concluded her post by saying, "Rest In Peace, John. So much love to you, Fiona." Many of Wilson's followers have since commented on the post, sharing their own messages of sympathy and sorrow. "He was one of the first concerts I ever went to. He lit a cigarette and kept it tucked into his guitar capo. He had the soul of a poet and I feel so blessed to have seen him perform. His music lives on by my heart is so heavy," one user offered.

Prine passed away on Tuesday, after having to be hospitalized on March 26, due to coronavirus. Prine's condition unfortunately worsened, resulting in him having to be intubated on March 28. Sadly, Prine's condition never improved and, on Tuesday, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone that he had passed away. He was 73 years old at the time of his death.