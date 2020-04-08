Dennis Quaid Makes Waves on Social Media After Praising Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response

Dennis Quaid is making waves on social media, after the actor praised Donald Trump for his response to the current coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to The Daily Beast, Quaid was asked how he feels "the president and federal government are handling the current pandemic." He replied, "Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way."

He went on to say, "We see him on television every day, he’s involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea—which he did in spite of protest about that. But I don’t want to get into the protest. I’m an independent—I’ve voted both ways throughout my life, swinging like a pendulum toward what the country needed at the time—and I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again. World War II did that for that generation, and this might be our defining moment of a generation."

Quaid concluded by saying, "It’s going to be a different world, for sure, when all this is over, and hopefully we can all be a bit more unified." The comments have certainly riled up social media users, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Quaid's stance. Scroll down to see what some are saying.