Joe Rogan Said He'd Vote for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden in Wake of Bernie Sanders Endorsement

After endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, podcast host Joe Rogan has now gone so far as to say that he'd prefer to vote for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden. In a podcast discussion on Friday, Rogan said that he could not see himself voting for Biden — the current Democratic front-runner. "I'd rather vote for Trump than him," he said.

"I can't vote for that guy," Rogan said of Biden, adding: "I don't think he can handle anything." The podcast featured guest Eric Weinstein, an economist and mathematician who joined Rogan to discuss a wide range of topics over the course of three hours. He agreed with Rogan, saying he "could not" vote for Biden, but added just as strongly that he could not bring himself to vote for Trump either.

"I want a choice of an actual president that's viable," Weinstein said. "I don't have one." If it came down to either the incumbent president of Biden, Weinstein seemed to be saying he would abstain from voting altogether.

Rogan, meanwhile, complained about Biden's age, as well as the mixed messaging of his campaign. He said that he would have little confidence in Biden as president, and would feel that Biden's cabinet was really in control of the country. He added that Biden's already advanced age would deteriorate quickly with the pressures of the presidency.

"I'd rather vote for Trump than [Biden]," the comedian said. "I don't think [Biden] can handle anything. You're relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can't do that. And we don't know what the f— he'll be like after a year in office. The pressure of being president of the United States is something that no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough."

Rogan noted that, where former presidents like Barack Obama and George W. Bush aged visibly while in office, Trump "doesn't seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline." This was a controversial statement, but Rogan seemed to count it in the president's favor.

Rogan is an outspoken opponent of Trump, and an advocate for Sanders. Back in January, he stated firmly on his podcast that he would be voting for Sanders, saying that he supported Sanders' policies and also liked him as an individual. "When I was hanging out with him, I believe in him, I like him, I like him a lot," he said.

Rogan is considered an indicator for a large demographic of younger blue-collar men, as his podcast is a huge success, garnering millions of downloads per week. An op-ed by Becket Adams in The Washington Examiner even described Rogan as "the Democratic Party's canary in the coal mine," saying that this should come as a warning to the DNC about which kinds of candidates will get support from outside the party's base. The Democratic primary is still on, with Sanders trailing a bit behind Biden at the time of this writing.