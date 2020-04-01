'The Ranch' Star Elisha Cuthbert Shows off New Pink Hair

Elisha Cuthbert, star of the hit Netflix sitcom The Ranch, recently took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle, which blends some dark pink color in with her blonde locks. In the post, Cuthbert shared a selfie which reveals the new "unicorn " look — as that's the emoji she used to describe it.

Many of her fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, "Looks good! I’m rewatching the early seasons of 24 after a few years and you were perfect for the role of Kim!" Others honed in more on her look, with one writing how her hair looks "ABSOLUTELY AMAZING," while another added how "insanely gorgeous" she is, as one fan complimented her with more relevancy, "[Oh my God] you are so pretty, and stay safe from the corona virus."

Cuthbert spent 4 Seasons on The Ranch, which recently debuted its final episodes in January. Ahead of the series finale, Cuthbert took to Instagram to share her feelings on the show coming to an end.

"One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close," Cuthbert wrote in June. "Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!"

The post is still garnering a lot of emotional responses from fans, with one writing in March, "I just finished The Ranch about 10 minutes ago and I’m still crying. It was the best show ever and I am so sad it ended! I am going to watch it over and over again."

"I’ve got one single episode left and I don’t want to watch it. Only because I don’t want it to be the end. The best show I’ve ever seen," another fan recently offered.

All 80 episodes of The Ranch are now streaming on Netflix.