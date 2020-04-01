Prince Harry Reportedly 'Overwhelmed' With Guilt Being Away From Dad Prince Charles Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling with the distance between himself and the rest of his family after he and his wife Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their royal duties. The couple, who once took up residence at Frogmore Cottage, have since moved to California with their son Archie, though Harry is reportedly feeling "overwhelmed" with guilt over the fact that he can't be close to his father, Prince Charles, following his coronavirus diagnosis.

"Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call. And he's overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on," a source told Us Weekly. "Harry tries to keep in regular contact with the Queen and Charles, but due to the 8-hour time difference calls are few and far between. The royals are desperately trying to rally together amid the pandemic, which is a huge struggle given that they've been forced to physically separate."

On March 25, Clarence House confirmed that Charles, 71, had tested positive for the virus and was "in good health" as he and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, began to self-isolate at home. The diagnosis had come just five days before his son and daughter-in-law officially surrendered their royal titles and just days after Harry had returned to North America. Harry, along with Prince William, learned of their father’s positive test results via a "heart-wrenching call."

"During the heart-wrenching call, he confessed to feeling beyond helpless, being over 5,000 miles away in L.A.," the source claimed. "Charles tried to calm Harry down by saying he's OK and that he's only suffering from mild symptoms, which slightly helped put his mind at ease but he's [Harry] still worried. Harry's admitted it's hit home that Charles and the Queen aren’t going to be around forever."

Despite Harry's concerns, his father seems to be doing well, and on March 30, it was confirmed that while Charles was continuing to follow the government's guidelines surrounding coronavirus, he was "out of self-isolation."

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman confirmed to BBC, adding that the royal heir to the British throne was in good health.

Amid the global pandemic, members of the royal family have separated themselves, with it having been previously reported that William and his family were staying at their Sandringham country estate, Anmer Hall, Harry and Markle had returned to Canada, later moving to Los Angeles, Charles and Camilla were at Birkhall, and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had retreated to Windsor Castle.