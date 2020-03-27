'Law & Order: SVU' Crew Member Josh Wallwork Mourned by 'Bull' Actor Christopher Jackson Following Coronavirus Death

Following th tragic news that Law & Order: SVU crew member Josh Wallwork has died after contracting the coronavirus, the late costumer is being mourned by Bull actor Christopher Jackson. Prior to his work on SVU, Wallwork did costuming on the CBS legal drama.

In a post on Twitter, Jackon shared a photo of Wallwork and wrote, "His name is Josh Wallwork. He was my friend. Today we’ve lost him due to the Corona virus. Had the pleasure to work with him on @BullCBS - one of our Incredible Wardrobe Team. He was kind and all heart and the world will miss his Beautiful Soul. Rest in Power. We will miss you." Many of his followers have since replied to the post with their own messages of sympathy, with one writing, "Oh, no! I'm so sorry about your friend. You can see the kindness radiating from his eyes in his picture. Please extend my condolences to his family, and to his work family as well."

So so sorry Chris.. — Rick Hoffman (@RickHoffman_) March 26, 2020

Notably, SVU showrunner Warren Leight has also memorialized Wallwork, writing in a tweet, "Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken."

"The SVU family lost one of our own today -- Josh Wallwork with wardrobe peacefully passed from COVID-19 complications," SVU producer Victoria Pollack added. "The SVU halls won't be the same. My sincerest condolences to Josh's loved ones. And please take care of yourselves everyone."

#MadamSecretary lost one of our loveliest, funniest, and kindest; Rest in peace, Josh Wallwork, my thoughts are with his family and friends. #COVID19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/LA4h4Biniu — Téa Leoni (@TeaLeoni) March 27, 2020

Iconic actor Morgan Freeman also memorialized Wallwork, tweeting, "Josh Wallwork passed away this morning, at the young age of 45, due to complications from Covid19. Josh was a Costumer & a part of our Madam Secretary family. His absence will be greatly felt in our lives & we mourn his untimely passing. Our hearts go out to his family & friends."

Freeman is an executive producer on CBS' political drama, Madam Secretary, where Wallwork was also previously employed as a costumer.

I am devastated to share the news that Josh Wallwork, our amazing Costumer on Madam Secretary, passed away today due to complications from #COVID19. He was only 45 years old. He had a smile that lit up our days & always made the people around him happy. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/ShBwvBdO3W — Lori McCreary (@LoriMcCreary) March 26, 2020

Wallwork was 45 years old at the time of his death.