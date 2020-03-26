'Lost' Alum Maggie Grace Blasts Evangeline Lilly's Coronavirus Comments After Their Former Co-Star Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive

Maggie Grace is speaking out against her former Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly's refusal to follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. After Lilly said that she was going about her "business as usual" and after their co-star Daniel Dae Kim revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, Grace slammed the former ABC actress, urging her to "have some compassion."

"There's no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us – the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, older folks," the Fear the Walking Dead star wrote in the comments section of Lilly's post. "Sure, it's a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm health system."

"No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die – the sort of triage that is tragically happening in Italy right now," she continued. "Think about how these small decisions effect (sic) your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out and you use your influence on such a large group of other people."

The actress went on to encourage her former co-star to "rethink" her stance on social distancing.

"Your kids will be fine without gymnastics, I promise :). Be well," she wrote. "PS Daniel said he is doing a lot better [by the way]. I don't know, Maybe you guys want to chat?"

Lilly found herself treading controversy following her March 16 post, in which she said that she had "just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp" and that "they all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing."

As the backlash began rolling in, Lilly explained her decision not to adhere to the advice put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and President Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment," she wrote in response to one person. "I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall (sic) Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu," she added. "It's unnerving…Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power. There's 'something' every election year."

Meanwhile, as the controversy surrounding Lilly’s comments continues, Kim confirmed on March 21 that he is on the road to recovery.