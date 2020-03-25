Prince Charles' Wife Camilla Reportedly 'Concerned' for Him Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

After Prince Charles became the first member of the royal family to test positive for COVID-19 the disease caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, there is growing concern around his health. According to one source, Charles' wife Camilla "is concerned for him" during this time, but "both of them remain in good spirits."

"Both of them remain in good spirits. There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on," a palace source told PEOPLE. "The duchess is concerned for him, but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation. She is upbeat."

It's been reported that Charles "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health." It also appears as though he isn't letting the virus stop him from working as he continues to do so from Birkhall, their Balmoral estate in Scotland. The two moved there recently to self-isolate after his results came back. As for Camilla, her results showed negative and she is now quarantined in a separate room from where Charles is.

"In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," a statement read after the news was announced to the public. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

The Prince of Wales' last public engagement was on March 12, but he also engaged in a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals. All of those people he came into contact with have been made aware of his situation. The small number of workers who are staffed at Birkhall, are also taking precautionary measures and self-isolating. He reportedly traveled to Birkhall by plane on Sunday and was tested the following day.

Philip wasn't the only royal member to flee Buckingham Palace, his mother Queen Elizabeth II did as well. She was taken to Windsor Castle on Thursday as a response to the pandemic. Thus far, it's being reported that she is doing just fine, however, it was said that one of her staff members did contract the virus but there are no details on whether that worker came into direct contact with her or not.