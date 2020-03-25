Glenn Beck Admits He Would 'Rather Die' From Coronavirus Than 'Kill the Country' From Economic Shutdown

Glenn Beck has staked his side in the discussion over death vs. a stable economy. As noticed by Media Matters, the former Fox News personality spoke during a segment on BlazeTV about how he'd prefer death over possibly risking the livelihood of the economy, much of which has been in turbulence due to coronavirus.

"I sincerely hope that we are not in a place as Americans to where we are going to let the Democrats jam down the Green New Deal because we are at home panicked," Beck said in the clip. "I want to have a frank conversation with you and ask you, 'Where do you stand?' I'm in the danger zone. I’m right at the edge, I’m 56. In Italy they're saying if you’re sick and you’re 60, don't even come in. So, I'm in the danger zone. I would rather have my children stay home and all of us who are over 50 go in and keep this economy going and working."

"Even if we all get sick, I'd rather die than kill the country," Beck added. "Because it’s not the economy that's dying, it's the country."

The conversation started on Monday when President Donald Trump said that "we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," at a briefing on coronavirus.

"We're not going to let the cure be worse than the problem. At the end of the 15-day period, we'll make a decision as to which way we want to go." He also added that he hopes the U.S. will be "open for business" soon. "Essentially, we're referring to the timing of the opening, essentially, the opening of our country. Because we have it pretty well shut-down in order to get rid of this invisible enemy."

Some were quick to agree, including Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who echoed the president's talking points to Fox News on Monday. "No one reached out to me and said, 'As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?' If that is the exchange, I'm all in."

As of Tuesday, roughly 1.5 billion people around the globe have been asked to self-isolate in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus. For tips on what can be done to help combat coronavirus, check out The World Health Organization's website here.