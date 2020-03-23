David Cruz, Jennifer Lopez's Ex, Dead at 51

Jennifer Lopez's ex, David Cruz — who has been referred to as the iconic singer's "high school sweetheart" — has died at the age of 51. According to TMZ, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to the outlet that Cruz died at Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan on Saturday. The cause of death has been reported as "heart disease." At this time, no other details have been shared.

TMZ also spoke with Cruz's longtime partner, Isa, who said of him, "He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open. He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks," she added, "He loved going to the theatre with me. My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn't just special for me but for the kids as well. He always made sure to end things with an 'I love you.'"

According to The Sun, Lopez and Cruz began dating when the former In Living Color dancer was 15 years old, and they remained together for more than a decade. After the pair split, Lopez went on to date stars such as Diddy and Ben Affleck. She never forgot her first love, however, as she spoke very highly of him in 2004, saying, "He's a friend, and he probably knows me better than anyone else."

Lopez eventually married, and had children with, fellow singer Marc Anthony. After their divorce in 2014, Lopez went on to date former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, to whom she is currently engaged. Earlier this month, Rodriguez took to Instagram to offer some loving words for Lopez on the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

"One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas....I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes," he wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a montage of video clips from many different moments in their relationship, which included their actual engagement, as well as many red carpet events they've walked together.

"Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all," Rodriguez added. "Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can't wait to make more memories with you. I love you. [Happy Anniversary]."

At this time, Lopez does not appear to have publicly commented on Cruz's death.