Rita Wilson's 'Stir Crazy' Quarantine Rap Video Is Blowing up on Instagram

Rita Wilson, who, like her husband Tom Hanks, recently tested positive for the coronavirus, is dealing with the illness in her own, unique way. The singer-songwriter dropped another update about her recovery period which just so happened to be in rap form. Yes, Wilson took a page out of her son Chet Hanks' book in order to perform a rap of Naughty by Nature's 1992 track "Hip Hop Hooray" for her Instagram followers. And her followers were totally into her lighthearted update.

On Instagram, Wilson noted that her video was a product of being "stir crazy" as she recovers from the coronavirus. Wilson and Hanks first told their followers that they tested positive for the illness on March 11. The couple, who were in Australia when they found out about their diagnoses, were first quarantined at a medical facility and are now self-isolating in a private residence in the country.

"Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia," Hanks wrote on Twitter and Instagram on March 11. "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" While Wilson has been going a bit "stir crazy" ever since this major announcement, her Instagram video shows that she's still keeping a positive mindset amidst her recovery. And fans couldn't help but respond to her video with some positive words of their own.