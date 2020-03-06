Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Shows off Her Workout in Ab-Filled Snaps

Hailie Jade Mathers is venturing into the world of fitness. The daughter of Eminem, who's become quite the Instagram influencer of late, showed off some of her exercise routine in a series of Instagram stories, as noticed by The Blast. In a series of videos posted on Wednesday, the 24-year-old got specific with her ab work.

Her exercises varied throughout the clips, including side plank holds and v-sits, all with weights. On Wednesday, she'd again taken to the photo-sharing platform, writing "starting tomorrow I'll be posting my workouts on my stories again," and now she's clearly made good on the promise.

Mathers had previously shared glimpses of her workout routine back in July. Dressed up in some fashionable workout gear, she was sure to note that she puts in plenty of effort when it comes to working out.

"90 percent hard work, 10 percent lighting," Mathers' joked in the caption.

Back in February, Mathers had also indicated she's "hoping to get into making some sort of makeup videos this year," after an impromptu q&a session with her 2.9 million followers in the comments section.

That same month, her father put on a surprise performance of his 2002 hit, "Lose Yourself" at The Oscars. The song, which was from his biopic 8 Mile, was actually nominated for Best Song back in 2003, though the rapper didn't attend the ceremony, assuming the song would lose.

When it didn't, he came back 17 later to make up for lost time.

"I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool," Eminem told Variety after his performance. "Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed 'Lose Yourself' on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn't really feel like a show like that would understand me. But then when I found out I won, 'That's crazy!' That to me shows how authentic and real that award is — when you don't show up and you still win. That makes it very real to me."

As far as his potential acting career, Eminem said that he's "not gonna say I don't [have interest], because if the right script comes along and it's something that fits with my schedule I might take another dive in it."