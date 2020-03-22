Coronavirus: Sophie Turner Shades Evangeline Lilly for Her Controversial Social Distancing Stance Amid Pandemic

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is not holding back in her criticism of Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly, who caused a firestorm earlier this week by refusing to follow self-quarantine guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. Turner threw shade Lilly's way during an Instagram Live post with husband Joe Jonas, telling fans not to be "f— stupid" during the crisis and she does not "give a f— about your freedom," directly quoting Lilly. Government officials have asked people around the world to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Stay inside. Don't be f— stupid," Turner said, reports Just Jared. "Even if you count your 'freedom over [...] your health.' I don't give a f— about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It's not cool, it’s not big, and it's not clever… And that's the tea."

Lilly began a controversy when the Lost star posted on social media she dropped her children off at gymnastics camp and they washed their hands. She included the hashtag "business as usual." This prompted a fan to ask why she was not staying inside during the coronavirus pandemic, as many celebrities have done.

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

"Not for this family," Lilly wrote in one comment. In another, she added, "Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving…Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don't abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power."

Lilly later said she is living with her father, who has stage four cancer.

"I am also immune compromised at the moment," Lilly wrote, reports Just Jared. "I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices."

Lilly's comments instantly caused a firestorm on social media, with other celebrities speaking out against her. Even Lilly's former Lost co-star Maggie Grace expressed her disappointment in a long comment.

"Hey there, I read your pre-edit post and I find it concerning," Grace wrote. "There's no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us- the vulnerable , the immunocompromised, older folks. Sure, it’s a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm health system . No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die- the sort of triage that is tragically happening in Italy right now."

"Please [check] out Johns Hopkins, Stat News, think about how these small decisions [affect] your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out- and as you use your influence on such a large group of other people," Grace continued. "I say this with all humility, please rethink this. Your kids will be just fine without going to gymnastics, I promise... Be well."

Turner and Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child. They have made it clear on social media they are taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, with Turner sharing a photo of the couple in their car wearing facemasks last weekend.

"No f—ing around," Turner wrote. "Stay safe everyone."

