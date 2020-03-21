Coronavirus: Reese Witherspoon Practices Social Distancing On Hike With 'Big Little Lies' Co-Star Laura Dern

Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern illustrated social distancing on Instagram, going on a hike together while making sure to stand six feet apart. The friends and fellow Oscar winners shared photos and videos from their trip, which they took a few days ago. Since their hike together, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an ordinance to remind Californians to stay home to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

"Friendship with social distancing. Hi [Laura Dern]!" Witherspoon wrote on her Instagram page. "We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to #stayhome. Now we are inside to keep everyone safe. But I thought I would Share some of our chat in IG stories." Dern shared the same photos, adding, "So blessed to have friends to distantly walk through this with. And nature!"

Witherspoon also shared some video from the trip on her Instagram Story, including one part where the two joked about filming Big Little Lies Season 3 on a hike. In the end though, Witherspoon reminded her followers that the footage was filmed a few days ago and it would not be wise to recreate the hike themselves.

"We filmed this a few days ago... now we are staying in to keep everyone safe," Witherspoon wrote, while Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me" played. "But we will find a way to connect and share with you all. Sending love and positivity to everyone as we find a way to stay connected."

On Thursday night, Newsom issued a statewide order telling most Californians to "stay at home." The order includes exceptions for "16 critical infrastructure sectors," which can continue to remain operational "because of the importance of these sectors to Californians' heath and well-being." This means supermarkets, pharmacies, takeout and delivery restaurants and banks will be among the businesses remaining open.

"We need to bend the curve in the state of California," Newsom said, reports CNBC. "There's a social contract here, people I think recognize the need to do more... They will begin to adjust and adapt as they have been quite significantly. We will have social pressure and that will encourage people to do the right thing."

The order will remain in place until further notice, but Newsom noted, "This is not a permanent state, this is a moment in time."

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a "Stay at Home" order on Friday to stop "non-essential activities outside of residencies in response to COVID-19." The order will remain in effect until April 19 and could be extended if need be.

There are more than 270,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide as of Friday night, reports Johns Hopkins University. There are just over 19,200 cases in the U.S., with 249 deaths. Twenty-three people have died in California alone.

Photo credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images