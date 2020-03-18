Amanda Bynes Is Pregnant, and Fans Are in Absolute Disbelief

Social media has been left in a state of shock after former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The news first broke Tuesday night after Bynes shared an ultrasound photo to Instagram, informing her fans in the caption that there is a "baby on board!" Amanda Bynes announces that she’s pregnant with her first child 👶: “Baby on board!” pic.twitter.com/i38RRLkurx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2020 The pregnancy announcement had first been shared by Michael, who also posted an ultrasound picture with the caption, "Baby in the making." The All That alum had in turn liked the post before sharing her own announcement on her respective Instagram account. Both posts, however, have since been deleted, and neither Bynes nor Michael have offered further comment. The announcement has sent shockwaves through social media, with many fans taking to Twitter to react in utter disbelief. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the pregnancy news.

"Amanda Bynes casually announcing she’s pregnant during the middle of a pandemic is the type of chaotic energy we love to see," tweeted one person. Amanda Bynes announced she is pregnant. Someone bring out the dancing lobsters!! pic.twitter.com/KblxGs74H8 — Jamie Green (@jkgreen_wvu) March 18, 2020 "Oh my goodness...... Amanda Bynes is PREGNANT," commented somebody else. "2020 is wild."

"Annnnd now Amanda Bynes announces she's pregnant. 2020 is already wildin' like a motherf—," shared another person. "Amanda Bynes Pregnant??? I-" tweeted one. "2020 keep getting more wild like [what the f—]. It's time for me to go to sleep." "I see Amanda Bynes has announced she is pregnant," wrote another. "Well, only one thing to really say... court dismissed, BRING IN THE DANCING LOBSTERS!"

"EVERYONE STOP WHAT YOURE DOING BECAUSE AMANDA BYNES IS PREGNANT????" added one person clearly in shock over the news. Amanda Bynes announcing she is pregnant in the middle of a global pandemic... 2020 pic.twitter.com/7AnP0Fw8Ak — M (@fragilebird86) March 18, 2020 "Amanda Bynes just announced that she is pregnant!!!" added another.

"AMANDA BYNES IN PREGNANT AND IM SO EXCITED!!!" tweeted somebody else. "In case y'all thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder, Amanda Bynes is pregnant," wrote another. "Me trying to keep up with Coronavirus news, Amanda Bynes being pregnant, an alleged Oprah Sex Trafficking Scandal, Vanessa Hudgens getting dragged, everybody being quarantined, a random Corbin Bleu trend, Kevin Durant having corona, and politics all at the same time like wtf," added one, referencing the flurry of news reports and rumors that have surfaced within just the past 24 hours.

"Congrats," another person expressed their excitement, adding a red heart emoji. Amanda Bynes is pregnant? Three months into 2020 and it really is the most wild year yet, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/bMSAJu3fo2 — mellerz💕 (@guacamellerz) March 18, 2020 "Amanda Bynes announcing she's pregnant while the world is literally crumbling down is the most Amanda Bynes EVER," joked somebody else.

"Amanda Bynes is pregnant?" asked one person. "Aaahhh my childhood,I grew up watching her on tv & I’m so happy for her." "WAIT AMANDA BYNES IS PREGNANT??? OH MY GOD," reacted another person. "[Amanda Bynes] is pregnant!" wrote one. "I saw she was trending and was worried it was for something bad."