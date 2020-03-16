Stephen King Riles up Social Media After Controversial Tweet About Donald Trump's Coronavirus Test

Stephen King stirred Twitter up again this weekend with a tweet about President Donald Trump's coronavirus test. King came out swinging when the White House announced that the president had tested negative for the coronavirus. To King, that hardly made him more tempting to hang out with.

King retweeted CNN journalist Jake Tapper on Saturday night when he reported that Trump's coronavirus test had come back negative. King added a parody addendum: "but tests positive for stupidity." Of course, it is no secret that King stands against President Trump, especially for those who follow him on Twitter. Even those who don't have probably seen his posts floating around in the last few years as he quips at the Trump administration's actions story by story.

But tests positive for stupidity. https://t.co/1zeRCzyB71 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 15, 2020

Some appreciate the author's wit, while others are growing tired of the commentary, even if they agree with the sentiment. Meanwhile, there are always those returning to King's tweets to defend the president, and even some who seem to be seeing his opinions for the first time. They threaten to stop buying King's books, in many cases.

This weekend, King's tweet may have had an additional effect due to the coronavirus, which has spurred many people in the U.S. to self-quarantine. Online activity was busier than ever in many corners of the internet thanks to social distancing, so King got a whole lot of replies.

At this point, it seems unlikely that anyone on Twitter will change King's mind about President Trump. Here is a look at how the conversation around his tweet played out this weekend.