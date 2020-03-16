Shannen Doherty Reveals She's Continuing Cancer Battle in Isolation Amid Coronavirus Fears

Like many people, Shannen Doherty is currently self-isolating due to concern about the coronavirus, but for the actress, that meant missing out on one friend's special day. On Sunday, Dohery shared a video of her friend Anne Marie Kortright shaving Doherty's head from 2017, when the 90210 star was undergoing her first round of chemotherapy.

In her caption, Doherty shared how much the gesture meant to her and expressed her birthday wishes for her friend, lamenting the fact that they couldn't spend the day together due to "isolation."

"This was a few years ago. Chemo resulted in hair falling out in clumps. I was devastated....I was sick, worried, stressed and the hair loss was just yet another reminder of how bad things were," she began. "I called @annemkortright and she said to me hang tight I'll be right there. She jumped in her car, went and bought a shaver and got to me super quick. She made a horrible thing touching, funny, memorable, bearable."

"I have relied on her for countless years and she always shows up. Yes she’s beautiful but beauty is nothing if it isn't outshined by the beauty inside," Doherty continued. "She radiates beauty from the inside and out. I know that my life is better with her in it. Many feel the same I’m sure but everyone should know that she is one of a kind. AM.... I treasure you, I depend on you and I love you so much. I hope I give back some of what you give to me and everyone else you impact. Thank you for being my friend. I love you to the moon and back. Damn isolation!! I wish I could be with you to hug you and share on this very special day.... the day you were born. Happy birthday. #bff #bananas #partneringood."

Doherty, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer, later posted another video of a series of matches lighting up before one match stepped out of line and stopped and flame's spread.

"Stay home. If at all possible. Stay safe," she captioned the clip. "Don’t be the person who spreads it more. If you have any symptoms quarantine and call your doctor. Love to you all.... from afar."

