Idris Elba Fans Shocked to Learn 'Luther' Actor Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The world is currently preoccupied with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In recent days, many famous figures have related that they have tested positive for the virus. On Monday, Idris Elba became one of the latest celebrities to reveal that they have been diagnosed with the illness and, as a result, many of his fans have expressed a great deal of shock over this news.

On Twitter, Elba posted a video in which he expressed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. In his message, the actor said that he was doing alright and that he actually didn't have any symptoms when he was originally tested. He related that he got tested because he realized that he was exposed to someone who also tested positive.

"Look, we live in a divided world right now we can all feel it, it's been bulls—t, but now's the time for solidarity, now's the time for thinking about each other," Elba said in the video, while also cautioning everyone to take social distancing and safety measures seriously. "There's so many people who's lives have been effected from those who have lost people they love to people that don't even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real." Elba ended his message by noting that he will keep his fans informed of his status. Fans, in turn, responded to the Luther star's message by sending him some positive words as he recovers from this illness.